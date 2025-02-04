KODO ONE EARTH TOUR: WARABE Comes To Mayo Performing Arts Center In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally renowned taiko performing arts ensemble KODO is ready to drum its way from Japan to North America in 2025 – bringing heart, history, and high-energy taiko drumming to more than 30 cities. Mayo Performing Arts Center will be presented as a part of KODO's “Warabe” North American tour and will present the acclaimed ensemble Friday, March 7 at 8 pm.

Striving to both preserve and re-interpret traditional Japanese performing arts, KODO explores the limitless possibilities of the traditional Japanese drum, the taiko. Since the group's debut at the Berlin Festival in 1981, KODO has given over 7,000 performances on all five continents, forging new directions for a vibrant living art-form.

Director Yuichiro Funabashi states, “'Let your soul dance to the rhythm of life! For our 40th anniversary, we created two works based on our name: “Tsuzumi” takes its name and theme from the drum character and “Warabe” from the child element.” Funabashi continues, “With our “Warabe” performance, KODO looks to its classic repertoire and aesthetics from the ensemble's early days. This production blends simple forms of taiko expression that celebrate the unique sound, resonance, and physicality synonymous with KODO—forever children of the drum at heart. We invite everyone to come and experience the soul-stirring rhythm of life firsthand.”

Under the direction of Yuichiro Funabashi, KODO Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble members on 2025 tour include Eiichi Saito, Jun Jidai, Koki Miura, Masayasu Maeda, Kodai Yoshida, Seita Saegusa, Chihiro Watanabe, Taiyo Onoda, Shun Takuma, Moe Niiyama, Kei Sadanari, Jumpei Nonaka, Kazuma Hirosaki and Hana Ogawa.

Production Team members include Music Advisor Tatsuya Shimono, Voice Instructor Yumi Nogami, Posture & Movement Instructor Tatsuo Kudo, Lighting Designer Kenichi Mashiko (S.L.S.), Technical Director Kei Olivier Furukata, Stage Manager Takeshi Arai, Assistant Stage Manager Ryoma Tsurumi, Production Manager Mio Teycheney-Takashiro, Tour Managers Natsumi Ikenaga, Manami Kuriyama and Trainer Kiyoaki Sakai.

Tickets range from $47-$99 (all fees included) and can be purchased at MayoArts.Org or by calling 973-539-8008.

