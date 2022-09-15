JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Opens On Dallas Children's Theater Stage Late September

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Junie B. Jones books have been a staple on family shelves for years, but this family musical was made to appeal to both fans of Junie B. and newcomers alike.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Dallas Children's Theater opens its 2022-2023 season with JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL, running from September 24 - October 30, 2022 at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts. Barbara Park's Junie B. Jones books have been a staple on family shelves for years, but this family musical was made to appeal to both fans of Junie B. and newcomers alike.

IN JUNIE B's ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL, Junie B. has some advice to give...eventually. It was her brilliant idea to put together a survival guide for next year's students, but now she's at a total loss for what to add to it! It doesn't help that all her friends are full of cool ideas and dance numbers. How's a girl supposed to deal with all this competition? Hilariously, of course! In this musical extravaganza great for back-to-school time, Junie B. Jones learns some important lessons about school, patience, and personal growth.

Nancy Schaeffer, Artistic Director, is no stranger to the world of Junie B., having previously directed three other shows starring the titular grade-schooler: JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK, JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS, and JUNIE B. JONES & A LITTLE MONKEY BUSINESS.

"I keep coming back, because it's always fun to get the Junie B. take on the world," says Schaeffer. "That girl is one of a kind, and her stories have this blunt, honest charm to them that just draws people in. In JUNIE B's ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL, we get to see a whole new side of her as she struggles to learn how to tame her own temper, and manage jealousy. For an outspoken first grader like her, this is quite possibly the greatest challenge in the world."

Schaeffer adds, "Junie B.'s a piece of work in this one, but who isn't at that age? I like to think she speaks to the messy work-in-progress kid in all of us. There's always a new lesson to learn alongside her, and it's so fun to experience it with an audience full of families navigating the same complicated waters. Then, of course, there's the music - and to be sure, music makes everything more fun - so I know the audience will love that aspect as well."

Tickets on sale now at dct.org/plays.


