JMBLYA Announces Return to Dallas on May 1

ScoreMore Shows is proud to reveal the Texas-based organization's original flagship music festival, JMBLYA, is returning to Texas this May for its eighth consecutive year. Early-bird tickets will be available for purchase tomorrow, Friday, February 21 at noon CT at JMBLYA.com. The festival will also be returning to the fan-favorite one-stage format to ensure attendees are able to catch every minute of each main stage performance.



Over the past seven years, JMBLYA has become one of the largest annual events across the state of Texas, as well as one of the most highly anticipated millennial-facing music festivals across the country. In keeping with festival tradition, JMBLYA will once again offer festival-goers a stacked music lineup filled to the brim with a highly curated selection of performers that blends together some of today's biggest national artists alongside recent breakout artists and exciting up-and-comers. JMBLYA has a streak of booking new artists that ultimately go on to become national touring acts and global superstars with festival attendees being able to brag to their friends about getting to see the artists early in their careers.

The three-city, three-day fest is set to officially kick off in Dallas on Friday, May 1, with a return to the historic Fair Park near downtown. Day 2 will make a stop in Austin on Saturday, May 2 at the award-winning, multi-purpose entertainment facility Circuit of The Americas (COTA), with the event moving to Lot H to help facilitate a more enjoyable festival-going experience for guests. Parking will once again be complimentary for all attendees at COTA.

For the third and final stop of the traveling festival, JMBLYA will return to the city of Houston after a brief hiatus last year. The Houston event will take place on Sunday, May 3 at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium Parking Lot, the home of Houston Football.

A limited number of discounted early-bird tickets to each stop of the 2020 traveling will be available tomorrow at noon CT at JMBLYA.com, starting at only $25 for GA passes. For those interested in a more elevated festival-going experience, VIP packages will also be available for purchase, starting at $99. Each of the three VIP packages, Pinky Ring, Gator Boots, and Fur Coat will feature different amenities, such as premium viewing areas, private bar, merch, free barbers, and more.

Fans are encouraged to invest early as ticket prices will rise as each ticket tier sells out. This year's lineup will be revealed in three rounds, starting with lesser-known artists and building up to the fest's top headlining acts. Notable performers at past JMBLYA events have included Travis Scott, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Migos, Future, Post Malone, Young Thug, and Gunna, among many others.

Each stop of the traveling festival will feature a different nonprofit partner in an effort to give back to each of the three local communities. For the Dallas tour stop, the festival is partnering with the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, the national nonprofit associated with Live Nation Entertainment, that provides artist development and music industry career programs for youth in underserved communities. The official charity partner in Austin is Grounded in Music, an Austin-based 501(c)3 that works with underprivileged children in grades 4 and up to provide music instruction that would otherwise be absent from their school's curriculum and connect children to nationally known musicians, opportunities, and scholarships. For the final event in Houston, JMBLYA's philanthropic partner is Addi's Faith Foundation, a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood cancer by funding pediatric cancer research and providing financial assistance to families who are caring for a child with cancer.

JMBLYA would also like to thank their partners, including Verizon and Tinder who are contributing to help make this year's event possible.





