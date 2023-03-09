Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Free Community Programs Return To Fair Park This Spring

The programming series kicks off during Spring Break on Tuesday, March 14, with Yoga at Museum Green.

Mar. 09, 2023  

A new series of free programs and activities will return to Fair Park from March through June. The programming series kicks off during Spring Break on Tuesday, March 14, with Yoga at Museum Green, located just inside Gate 5 at the corner of Grand Avenue and Second Avenue.

"It has been our long-standing goal to activate Fair Park by providing regular, free, accessible programs that are relevant to the wants and needs of our neighboring communities," Ashley Langworthy, Director, Western Region of Biederman Redevelopment Ventures. "This year, we are furthering these goals by expanding our partnerships to showcase the talent and culture that exists right here in South Dallas."

Through the end of June, each week will have Yoga on Tuesday evenings, Zumba on Thursday evenings, and art classes and games on Saturday mornings. Program partners for the weekly series include Yoga N Da Hood and Dallas-based artists VET and Karla Ceballos.

In addition to the weekly programs, Fair Park will also host other free recurring events such as Group Walks with GirlTrek and the Juanita J. Craft Civil Rights House and Museum, Bird Watching with the Trinity River Audubon Center, Bike Rodeos with Bike Friendly South Dallas, and outdoor Movie Nights.

On May 20, the return of Texas Turtle Day will give attendees an up-close encounter with the numerous species of turtles in the Leonhardt Lagoon as Texas Turtles performs their annual catch-and-release conservation and monitoring study.

"First and foremost, Fair Park is a park," said Alyssa Arnold, Chief Impact Officer of Fair Park. "This next programming series seeks to further emphasize and amplify this message as we prepare for the future Community Park Complex."

For a full schedule of events, visit www.fairparkdallas.com/communityevents.



Dallas Opera Announces Semi-Finalists For Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition
Dallas Opera Announces Semi-Finalists For Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition
​​​​​​​The Dallas Opera announced 18 semi-finalists for the second annual Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition presented by The Dallas Opera Guild and co-chaired by Jana and Mac Irwin.
MIND OVER MURDER! at Pegasus Theatre
MIND OVER MURDER! at Pegasus Theatre
Special Offer: PEGASUS THEATRE presents
Broadway Touring Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Buddy Holly Hall Stage Next M
Broadway Touring Production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Comes to the Buddy Holly Hall Stage Next Month
The American Theatre Guild will present the record-breaking North American Tour of the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage April 4–9, 2023.
Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL This Month
Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL This Month
The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, written by Kyle Jarrow, with musical production conceived by Tina Landau, and co-direction by Leslie Navarro and Spencer Bovaird. The show runs March 17 - 26, 2023, at the Uptown Theater.

