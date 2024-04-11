Four Day Weekend Is Bringing The Laughs Back To The Coppell Arts Center In May And June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coppell Arts Center has announced that Fort Worth-based comedy troupe, Four Day Weekend, is back once again – bringing their hilarious brand of improv comedy to the Center on Thursday, May 9 and Thursday, June 13.

Four Day Weekend started in Fort Worth over 25 years ago as a group of friends with a love for comedy, and it has grown into a critically acclaimed, nationally recognized troupe. Comedy fans can kick-off the weekend early at the Coppell Arts Center with the show D Magazine describes as, “Whose Line Is It Anyway? meets Saturday Night Live.”

Join the comedians named “Best Entertainment Experience in Texas” for award-winning comedy built around audience suggestions and participation. Four Day Weekend will provide side-splitting laughter through a comedy experience to remember. Plus, it's never the same show twice! Audiences are encouraged to come back to Coppell to catch new material to get their comedy fix.

TICKETS

The night of comedy will be performed in the Center's Main Hall at 7:30 PM. Doors for the show open at 6 PM. The performance will take place at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the box office at 972-304-7047.

ABOUT THE COPPELL ARTS CENTER

The Coppell Arts Center is located at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. The Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue and fills a need expressed by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 120-seat black box theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as an outdoor community space for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. For more information, go to CoppellArtsCenter.org.

ABOUT OLD TOWN COPPELL

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands where the community began the original townsite settled in the 1880s. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work, and play in this dynamic community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and quality of life. For more information, go to coppelltx.gov/oldtown.

