Fort Worth's Circle Theatre to Present THE GLASS MENAGERIE This Fall

Fort Worth will celebrate 40 years of Circle Theatre with the Tennessee Williams' classic, The Glass Menagerie.

The Glass Menagerie tells the story of Amanda Wingfield in her cramped St. Louis apartment, dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son Tom and unmarried daughter Laura. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles - alcohol, movies and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura - which only heightens Amanda's anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfields are flooded with hope. But it's unclear if his presence will change things for the better or shatter their fragile illusions. Be sure to catch this timeless classic at Circle Theatre! The show runs October 28, 2021 - November 20, 2021, with opening night set for October 30th. Tickets can be purchased here.

Circle's Production is directed by Natalie King. The cast features Denise Lee as Amanda Wingfield, Ana Hagedorn as Laura Wingfield, Savier Losornio as Tom Wingfield, and Tommy Stuart as Jim O'Connor.