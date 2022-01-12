Female Close Harmony Group America's Sweethearts To Bring A Slice Of Old-Fashioned Fun To Irving This February 

The Entertainment Series of Irving will continue its 2021-2022 season on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by female close-harmony group America's Sweethearts. This talented trio will perform vintage songs like "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" and "Straighten Up and Fly Right" in a vibrant, time-honored show that's sure to charm audiences of all ages. It's Broadway to Big Band in Three-Part Harmony!

The concert will be held at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving). Tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.IrvingArtsCenter.com or calling 972-252-ARTS (2787).

America loved the swinging sounds of female close-harmony groups even before The Andrews Sisters hit the airwaves with "Bei Mir Bist du Schön" in 1937. But audiences will hear those great vintage songs with fresh ears when America's Sweethearts take the stage! These New York City-based ladies have performed across the USA at iconic spaces honoring our veterans (the Intrepid Air and Space Museum, the WASP Museum), as well as large theatres and intimate cabaret venues, getting crowds tapping their feet to hits like "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" as they celebrate history through their crystal-clear harmonies and colorful costumes.

In their vibrant, time-honored new show, this spectacular trio tackles classics like "Hold Tight - Hold Tight," "Happy Days Are Here Again," "Lullaby of Broadway," and "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)." America's Sweethearts charms audiences of all ages while navigating their way through a variety of trios, duets, and solo features... all with a slice of old-fashioned fun!

The Entertainment Series of Irving's 66th Season also includes a musical performance Signed, Sealed Delivered on March 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM at Irving Arts Center.