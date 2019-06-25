Family Music Theatre Closes Era With Colossal 80+ Person Production

Family Music Theatre closes its 26th Season on the Cedar Valley College stage with a re-imagined return to the hit musical, Ragtime. Featuring a diverse 73 person cast, 200+ costumes, nearly 100 hanging Edison lights, and a live 13 piece orchestra Ragtime is set to be the greatest FMT feat to date. The production presents seasoned DFW talent and a unique thrust stage, making the unusually large cast of voices overwhelmingly intimate to patrons. Director and founder, Dr. Sam Germany, and the Family Music Theatre staff have taken all measures to make the closing production the most memorable for the audience they have come to call family.

Set in the volatile melting pot of New York in the early 1900s, his overwhelmingly beautiful musical weaves together three tales - that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician - united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront presently relevant contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair ... and what it means to call America home.

New plans for the theatre will be announced at the theatre annual award ceremony, affectionately named the "Sammies", on August 3rd, 2019.

FMT's production of Ragtime shows for Fridays and Saturdays for three weekends, June 21-22, 28-29, July 5-6, 2019. Curtain times are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm with Saturday Matinées at 1:30pm. All shows are presented at the Cedar Valley College Performance Hall, 3030 North Dallas Ave in Lancaster.

General Admission Tickets range from $8 to $15 and may be purchased in advance at the Cedar Valley College Cashier's office or by calling 972-860-2994.

For more ticket detail, information on the show or Family Music Theatre visit

www.familymusictheatre.com (*note that's theatre spelled T-H-E-A-T-R-E)

For 26 years, Family Music Theatre has provided cultural enrichment for the college and community, continually guided by their mission "to provide top quality musical theatre entertainment





