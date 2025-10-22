Eisemann Center to Present KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL: THE ROMANTIC MUSIC OF CHOPIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eisemann Center Presents continues its 2025–2026 season of Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel with The Romantic Music of Chopin on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas. Internationally acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Siegel will perform and discuss the piano masterpieces of Chopin, illuminating their passion, poetry, and enduring beauty.

This concert features some of Chopin’s most luminous and expressive works, including exuberant polonaises, dreamy nocturnes, elegant waltzes, poignant mazurkas, and the haunting, fiery Ballade No. 1. Siegel’s engaging commentary offers insights into the music and composer, creating an experience that’s both entertaining and enlightening.

Celebrating more than four decades of Keyboard Conversations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Siegel’s series has become a regional favorite, combining performance and storytelling in equal measure. Each event includes the popular “Keyboard Cam”, giving every audience member a perfect view of the artist’s hands, and concludes with an interactive Q&A session. The series is generously sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon.

TICKET INFORMATION

Series subscriptions start at $31.50 per show, and single tickets begin at $42. Tickets are available online at EisemannCenter.com or by calling 972-744-4650. Group discounts are offered for parties of ten or more. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and two hours before showtime on Sundays.

ABOUT THE EISEMANN CENTER

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts, a City of Richardson facility, serves as a leading hub for arts and culture in North Texas. Known as “The Crown Jewel of North Texas,” the center presents a wide range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs designed to inspire and connect the community through the arts. Located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center, the Eisemann Center is accessible via Highway 75 or the DART Light Rail Station at Galatyn Park.