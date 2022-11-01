Documentary PTSD911 To Premiere At Irving Arts Center This Week

From award-winning producer and director Conrad Weaver comes the film PTSD911. The upcoming feature-length documentary will make its premiere at Irving Arts Center, benefiting nonprofits NAMI North Texas and C.O.P.S. PTSD911 is a relevant and timely documentary exploring the post-traumatic stress in first responders and the importance of ending the stigma to ask for help.

Hosted by NAMI North Texas, PTSD911 premieres on Thursday, November 3, at 7:00 p.m.at Carpenter Hall at the Irving Arts Center, 3333 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving, Texas 75062. The evening includes a reception prior to the showing of the documentary, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Immediately following the premiere, a Q & A will be hosted by Tom Morris, Jr., the former co-host of LIVE-PD and the producer for America's Most Wanted. The panel will be comprised by leading experts in first responder PTSD and wellness. Donations are suggested when attending. To reserve tickets, visit ptsd911movie.com/world-premiere.

The documentary is about real people: normal, average human beings who have chosen to work in professions that require above average heroism, fortitude, and resolve. These men and women have jobs that require a willingness to face things that most of us can't even imagine, yet maintain a high level of dignity and professionalism. In fact, first responders repeatedly see and experience things that most of us will never see, causing compound issues related to post-traumatic stress injuries and disorders.

The goals of this film are to:

1. Raise Awareness -Most civilians don't know or understand the issue of post-traumatic stress in first responders. The goal is to educate the viewer and stimulate change in people's behavior and attitudes toward our nation's first responders. First responders are heroes who not only deserve applause, but also deserve to have access to the support networks that can help mitigate ongoing stress that trauma can bring. North Texas agencies and first responder resources are highlighted in the film.

2. End the Stigma - To help first responders realize it's okay to ask for help. The case studies featured in the film depict individuals and agencies who are helping their members realize it is ok to raise one's hand and ask for help.

3. Inspire Systemic Change - No one should get fired just because they are struggling with the traumas they have faced and have asked for help. It is vital to implement healthy changes and training within first responder agencies so their members get the mental health help they need and can continue to be productive in their public service to our communities.

Following the premiere, the film will have multiple tiers of distribution, including a livestreaming event in early 2023, a multi-city tour in summer of 2023, and on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video. PTSD911 will also be shown at local events, conferences, and conventions starting in 2023. There will also be an educational toolkit, which will contain the film and additional video footage, as well as resources for first responder agencies.