Dallas Summer Musicals Announces Postponement Of COME FROM AWAY Due To Coronavirus

Due to the continued spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Dallas County has issued an order to cancel or postpone gatherings of 500 or more until 11:00 a.m. CT on March 20, 2020. As a result, Dallas Summer Musicals will postpone performances of COME FROM AWAY at the Music Hall at Fair Park in alignment with this order.

DSM is encouraging ticket holders to hold on to their tickets as they work to bring COME FROM AWAY back to Dallas, and will update patrons as soon as possible with more information on the status of this event.

DSM has notified ticket holders, event organizers, employees, contractors, partners and other stakeholders impacted by this Dallas County order, and asks for the public's support and continued adherence to safe and healthy practices already widely publicized. Further information will be shared as more is learned over the coming weeks. All performances for the remaining shows in Dallas Summer Musicals' season are expected to go on as scheduled. Should anything change, an update will be sent to all impacted ticket holders.





