Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dallas Black Dance Theatre to Present DIRECTOR'S CHOICE SERIES in November

The performance takes place November 4-5, 2022, at 7:30 PM CDT in the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre in the Dallas Arts District.

Register for Dallas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 16, 2022  

Dallas Black Dance Theatre to Present DIRECTOR'S CHOICE SERIES in November

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) will celebrate its 46th anniversary with works by internationally acclaimed choreographers and a DBDT-grown artist. The Director's Choice series features the classic works of Elisa Monte, Darrell Grand Moultrie, Tommie-Waheed Evans, and a world premiere by Dallas native My'Kal Stromile. Texas Instruments is the presenting sponsor for the series. The Jean Baptiste "Tad" Adoue, III Fund/The Dallas Foundation and The Kaleta A. Doolin Foundation are the choreography sponsors. The performance takes place November 4-5, 2022, at 7:30 PM CDT in the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre in the Dallas Arts District. The Saturday performance can also be viewed in real-time via live stream and on-demand until Monday 11:59 PM CST.

Boston Ballet company member and DBDT alum My'Kal Stromile returns home to choreograph a world premiere of Baile del Corazon. Stromile created the new work to inspire movement and dance flowing from the heart. He describes the solo as a heart dance expressing all the beautiful things about dance. Stromile was once a rapidly-rising teenage phenom at Dallas Black Dance Academy who, at age 14, earned an invitation to dance with the second company of Dallas Black Dance Theatre. He remained a company member until he graduated from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and went on to graduate from The Juilliard School on a full scholarship.

DBDT dancers push themselves beyond their normal limits with surging energy while performing Pigs and Fishes. Esteemed choreographer Elisa Monte delivers her signature style in this daring, intense, passionate, and athletic dance. Alvin Ailey first commissioned the work for his company in 1982. Considered a classic, it is an exquisite lesson in contemporary modern dance.

Darrell Grand Moultrie's Dallas premiere of Road to One embraces the road we take to leave a legacy in our lives. Moutrie was inspired to choreograph the high-energy ensemble to honor a mentor who introduced him to arts at a young age. A graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School, Moultrie is one of the few choreographers working in the theater, ballet, modern, and commercial dance genres.

Tommie-Waheed Evans brings Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "We Shall Overcome" speech to life in the work Bodies as Site of Faith and Protest. Evans first developed the work as part of his college thesis exploring how speeches from the Civil Rights Movement served as a vehicle for social change but also self-assertiveness. DBDT first premiered an excerpt from the work in 2018. The dancers sing A capella in the work, which adds depth and another layer of complexity to the performance.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Director's Choice
November 4 - 5, 2022, 7:30 PM

Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St.
Dallas, TX

In-person + Live streaming + On-demand

NO SUBSCRIPTIONS OR GROUP DISCOUNTS FOR THE 46TH SEASON

Dallas Black Dance Theatre limits seating capacity to allow for social distancing in all performance venues. Because of the limited in-person ticket availability, DBDT will not be able to give discounts to groups or subscriptions this year.

In-person tickets, $45 - $65.

Live streaming tickets, $25 per household.

Watch a live stream of the performance at 7:30 PM CDT on Saturday, November 5, 2022, or on-demand at 10:30 PM CDT Saturday -Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11:59 PM CDT.

For more performance details, visit www.DBDT.com.

ABOUT DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATRE:

Founded in 1976 by Ann Williams, under the direction of Melissa M. Young, Dallas Black Dance Theatre's mission is to create and produce contemporary modern dance at the highest level of artistic excellence through performances and educational programs that bridge cultures and reach diverse communities. As the largest and oldest professional dance company in Dallas, DBDT is the fourth-largest Black dance company in the nation, the ninth-largest contemporary modern dance company, and ranked 40th among the nation's leading ballet companies. Located in the thriving downtown Dallas Arts District, DBDT has performed worldwide for over 4.5 million arts patrons and 2.7 million students in 31 states and 16 countries on five continents. The performances include two Olympics (1996 & 2012), the nation's most prestigious venues (Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Broadway, Jacob's Pillow), and for such luminaries as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and South African President Nelson Mandela. Since the pandemic began in 2020, DBDT performances have also been viewed virtually in 34 countries. The Company has been recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts as an American Masterpiece Touring Artist (2008) and received the Texas Medal of the Arts Award for Arts Education (2017).

For more details about Dallas Black Dance Theatre visit www.DBDT.com.

Photo Credit: Amitava Sarkar


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Disney's THE LION KING Now On Sale In Fort WorthDisney's THE LION KING Now On Sale In Fort Worth
October 14, 2022

Tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's THE LION KING are on sale now. Fort Worth's most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the Bass Hall stage on Wednesday, January 18 for a limited two-week engagement through Sunday, January 29.
Nicola Benedetti Tours MacMillan's New Violin Concerto to DallasNicola Benedetti Tours MacMillan's New Violin Concerto to Dallas
October 13, 2022

James MacMillan's Violin Concerto No. 2 makes its US debut on November 17-19 with soloist Nicola Benedetti, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and conductor Fabio Luisi, following its acclaimed world premiere with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and conductor Maxim Emelyanychev in September.
Super Bad Theater Company Announces Cast of The NEW TEACHER By Dedrick WeathersbySuper Bad Theater Company Announces Cast of The NEW TEACHER By Dedrick Weathersby
October 13, 2022

Super Bad Theater Company joined forces with NED E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy on a collaborative effort within Longview Independent School District.
Cast and Crew Announced for THE NEW TEACHER at Super Bad Theater CompanyCast and Crew Announced for THE NEW TEACHER at Super Bad Theater Company
October 13, 2022

Super Bad Theater Company will present The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy), adapted by Dedrick Weathersby and directed by EK Bonner with music by William Griffin, November 5 at 3pm and 7pm. 
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America SeriesNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Announces 2022-2023 North America Series
October 12, 2022

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series that brings to life the real and awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and Speakers, today announced the beginning of its 2022-23 North America event season.