Dallas Black Dance Theatre Makes Dallas its Stage in Director's Choice 2020 Virtual Program

Tune in Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre connects the past to present with two works that stir emotional relevance. The world premiere of I am Large choreographed by Joshua L. Peugh poses the broad question of 'Who is Dallas Black Dance Theatre?' Audience favorite Bodies as Site of Faith and Protest, choreographed by Tommie-Waheed Evans, transcribes Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "We Shall Overcome" speech into dance. Instead of a performance hall, both works are performed by the dancers at locations across the Dallas landscape. Texas Instruments is the Presenting Sponsor of the virtual Director's Choice program on November 14, 2020, at 7:00 pm CST/ 8:00 pm EST.

Joshua L. Peugh's I AM LARGE is a collage of music and dance styles. The work embodies the DBDT dancers' feelings about the company, which they view as a powerful family grounded in excellence. The movement vocabulary evolved as Peugh continued dialogue with the dancers about their impressions. "Some of the words used to describe Dallas Black Dance Theatre were hidden, powerful, discipline, Black, excellence, and family," said Peugh. "We then took those lists and used them to generate movement." It progresses from formal, light, performative, entertainment to stripped, introspective thoughtfulness and then returns to a reimagined, repossessed, performance. The choreography is sponsored by Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "We Shall Overcome" speech is 57 years old, but his words still ring true today. In 2018, DBDT dancers performed to those soul-stirring, iconic words in the powerful work Bodies as Site of Faith and Protest. Choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans explored the idea of bodies uniting in protest through faith. Embedded in this rich work, Dr. King's speech becomes the embodiment of faith and protest. In 2018 Theater Jones described the piece as "both compelling and increasingly relevant."

DIRECTOR'S CHOICE SERIES DETAILS

Virtual Performance

Saturday, November 14, 2020

7:00 pm CST/ 8:00 pm EST

$30 per household.

www.DBDT.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You