Dallas A Cappella Group Kings Return Brings Holiday Cheer To The Grand This December

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that Dallas-based a cappella quartet Kings Return will bring their holiday concert entitled, "We 4 Kings..." to the Huffines Performance Hall stage on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 8 p.m. Featuring the incredible vocal stylings of Gabe Kunda, Vaughn Faison, J.E. McKissic and Jamall Williams, this one-night-only performance is sure to make your holiday season merry and bright!

Kings Return was formed unintentionally in 2016 after the group first sang together for Gabe's college graduation recital. Their popularity grew when they began posting videos to social media from the stairwell where they rehearse. They have amassed almost 10 million views across all platforms and have been recognized by artists and brands such as Emily King, Anita Baker, Anthony Anderson, Joyce DiDonato, Apple, NPR, The Dallas Morning News, and so many more.

This holiday season, the vocal quartet celebrates Christmas with their amazing a cappella arrangements of carols and original holiday tunes. From Jazz and Classical to Gospel and R&B/Soul, they're sure to sing something that will lift your spirits and spread holiday cheer! In addition to performing fan favorites alongside tracks from their "Merry Little Christmas" EP and their debut album "Rove", the four members of Kings Return will share stories behind their favorite Christmas songs.