DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! Comes to DCT in Late January

Dallas Children's Theater will kick off the new year with DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! running January 28 - February 19, 2023. This show stands apart from the flock with a playful script written by Pigeon picture book author Mo Willems (also known for Knuffle Bunny, and the Elephant and Piggie series) and Mr. Warburton (creator of childhood classic Codename: Kids Next Door). Filled to the brim with puppets, music, and laugh-in style quick wit, DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! is a family-friendly musical sure to get a laugh out of children of all ages.

The Pigeon is having a bit of an identity crisis - he never gets to do ANYTHING, and people just want him to "fly off". Everything changes when the confident, cool Bus Driver rolls into town, and the Pigeon finds himself with a brand new goal: DRIVE THE BUS! But, is it even possible? Time to find out! Written by Mo Willems: creator of the #1 New York Times bestselling, Caldecott Honor award-winning Pigeon picture books...this zany show is ready to take audiences for the ride of their lives!

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! has a lot going on and a lot going for it. This fast-paced show runs about an hour, making it the perfect piece for little ones having their first live theater experience. Early reader fans of the Pigeon picture book series will also be rewarded with certain character cameos.

"The Pigeon might look a little familiar to parents," says Nancy Schaeffer, artistic director. "He's pretty much a three-year-old. There are few greater forces in this world than a young person who has been told they can't do something. Question after question, tactic after tactic- relentless! There's definitely something to be said about the power of confidence."

Nancy add, "Whether that confidence is enough to get our Pigeon behind the wheels of a large automobile, however... Well, you'll have to see the play and find out!"

Tickets on sale now at dct.org/plays.