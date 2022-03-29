Cottonwood Art Festival's Emerging Artists To Show At Eisemann Center, March 30 - April 24

The work of young student artists is coming to the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082.

The Cottonwood Art Festival's Emerging Artists installation will be on exhibit from March 30-April 24, 2022, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery. Combining arts and education, the Emerging Artist program was created to recognize the talent of young local artists and to offer them the prospect of being a part of an international award-winning fine art festival.

By being accepted into the program, visual art students have the privilege of displaying their work at the Charles W. Eisemann Center during the month of April and the rare and maybe first opportunity of selling their work, alongside Cottonwood's slate of professional and renowned artists. The knowledge they receive from this experience is invaluable and is a respectable introduction to a career in art.

Now in its nineteenth year, the program is an innovative and resourceful opportunity that mentors students in the art world. Students are encouraged to express themselves artistically and learn the process of exhibiting. The uniqueness of Cottonwood Art Festival's Emerging Artists program is that it is only available to senior high school art students. Interested students are required to develop an art concept, an artist statement and produce images of their work. Their work in total is submitted to their teacher for review and then sent in for jury to the Cottonwood Art Festival.

Neighborhood Credit Union sponsors this outreach program; it is through their generosity that students are afforded an opportunity to exhibit not only at the Eisemann Center and sell their work at the Cottonwood Art Festival, but they are also given placement awards along with scholarship money towards their post-secondary education.

For additional information on the Emerging Artist Program, email cottonwood@cor.gov.

The 53rd semi-annual Cottonwood Art Festival will take place May 7-8 at Cottonwood Park in Richardson, TX. The Festival has chosen Marjolyn van der Hart as the featured artist for the May show. A panel of jurors reviewed artwork from hundreds of artists competing in 14 categories and chose the Canadian mixed-media artist to represent the May 7-8 event. Her custom artwork is featured in the new poster, festival merchandise, marketing and in the collection of her art for sale in her booth. The 2022 Spring Festival is open Sat, May 7 from 10 am until 7 pm and Sun, May 8 from 10 am until 5 pm and admission is free.