Coppell Arts Center To Present DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS

Coppell Arts Center will bring the magical world of Dragons and Mythical Beasts to Coppell for two performances on Saturday, March 4, a matinee performance at 2 PM and an evening show at 6 PM.

From the creators of the West End smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life, don't miss this brand-new, spell-binding adventure, live on stage! A 2022 Olivier Award nominee for Best Family Entertainment, Dragons and Mythical Beasts is packed with incredible mechanical puppetry that's sure to amaze the entire family! Both performances will take place in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center, 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $32 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047.

Calling all brave heroes! Enter a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new interactive show for all. Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku, the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable unicorn and majestic griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon...

Coppell Arts Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center will serve as the anchoring entertainment venue and fill a need expressed since 2009 by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as outdoor community spaces for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. Corgan Architects are designing it with consulting from Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden.

For more information, go to www.coppellartscenter.org.