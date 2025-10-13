Controversial RICHARD III Comes to The Bath House This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dallas theatre company Auriga Productions' upcoming production of William Shakespeare's Richard III continues to spark conversation ahead of its October 30 debut. Under the direction of Bert Pigg, this staging reimagines one of Shakespeare's most notorious villains through a contemporary lens—one that celebrates diversity, provokes dialogue, and refuses to shy away from controversy.

In this interpretation, Richard III becomes more than a tale of ambition and deceit; it becomes a mirror reflecting today's debates about power and representation. The production features a cast that breaks traditional casting conventions, with actors of diverse backgrounds embodying characters once confined to narrow expectations.

“Our Richard III asks what it means to be seen—and unseen—in society,” said Director Bert Pigg. “The play's questions about who gets to hold power and whose voices are heard feel critical in 2025.”

In the controversial production elements and casting, this Richard III has drawn attention and discussion within the theatre community. Rather than shying away from that scrutiny, Auriga welcomes it. “Art should challenge comfort zones,” noted Mr. Pigg “When audiences leave debating what they've seen, we know we've done something vital.”

With set and costume design reflecting modern and 1930s expressionism and including multimedia elements, this Richard III blurs the boundaries between classical theatre and contemporary performance art. Each night will feature a brief post-show discussion with the creative team and community guests to engage audiences in open conversation about representation, inclusion, and the enduring relevance of Shakespeare's politics.

Richard III runs from October 30, 2025 to November 16, 2025 Thurs-Sat at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm at The Bath House Cultural Center. Not recommended for children under 12.