Company of Rowlett Performers to Present MATILDA Next Month
The show runs for two weekends with kid-friendly matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm and two Saturday evening performances.
Company of Rowlett Performers will present Matilda the Musical July 9-17, 2022 at Plaza Theater. The show runs for two weekends with kid-friendly matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm and two Saturday evening performances. Tickets to this family-friendly musical are $15 and are now available on corptheatre.org.
The musical's narrative centers on Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves reading. In this family-friendly musical, Matilda overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her beloved teacher, Miss Honey, reclaim her life in the process.