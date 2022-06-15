Company of Rowlett Performers to Present MATILDA Next Month

Company of Rowlett Performers will present Matilda the Musical July 9-17, 2022 at Plaza Theater. The show runs for two weekends with kid-friendly matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm and two Saturday evening performances. Tickets to this family-friendly musical are $15 and are now available on corptheatre.org.



The musical's narrative centers on Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves reading. In this family-friendly musical, Matilda overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her beloved teacher, Miss Honey, reclaim her life in the process.

The cast includes: Sasha Saynor, Matilda Wormwood, Kristan Kelley as Miss Agatha Trunchball, Elena Mahn as Miss Honey, Tom Jeffcoat, Mr. Wormwood, Connie Bennett, Mrs. Wormwood, Samson Mestes as Michael Wormwood, Riley Ingram as Lavender, Cyndi Saye as Mrs. Phelps, Derek Wonderly as Sergei/Parent, Joanie Saynor, Tori Dez, Kayla Mestes, and Karina Wade as Henchwoman/Parent, Jay Chung, Henchman/Parent, Addison Nguyen, Amanda Tripp, Jimmy Garcia, Nigel, Martin Bianco as Eric, Ava Finley, Alice, Araceli Trevino, Hortensia, Beaux Finley, Tommy, Bexley Trevino, and Marisol Valadez, Child Ensemble. Tickets are now available on corptheatre.org.