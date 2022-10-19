Classical Guitarist Christopher Mcguire To Perform At Irving Arts Center In November

The Entertainment Series of Irving has announced that classical guitarist Christopher McGuire will bring a myriad of musical masterpieces to Irving this fall in a show entitled, "Bach, Brazil, and The Beatles." A world-class musician, Christopher is an Irving native and a graduate of Irving High School. The concert will be held at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving) on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.IrvingArtsCenter.com or calling 972-252-ARTS (2787).

Prepare to be transported back in time as classical guitarist Christopher McGuire captivates audiences with his new acoustic concert entitled "Bach, Brazil, and The Beatles." You'll hear sparkling interpretations of your favorite Beatles tunes, colorful classical works, and everything in between! Melodious and mesmerizing, you'll want to come "Bach" for more!

Christopher McGuire commands the many expressive qualities of the guitar with what one critic called "unselfconscious intensity." His engaging performance style invites people of all ages to feel as if they are taking part, not just taking a seat. Andrés Segovia wrote that he is "...an artist, sensitive, with perfect technique...he will be appreciated and applauded everywhere."



McGuire's direct influences include private lessons with Maestro Segovia and jam sessions with Stevie Ray Vaughn. Christopher has also shared a stage with legendary pianist Van Cliburn. He has performed more than 1,500 solo concerts in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Venezuela, Germany, Spain, and the Canary Islands. He has played for past presidents of the United States and Mexico, and for members of the Spanish Royal Family.



A great lover of chamber music, McGuire has been a guest artist with many orchestras and ensembles and also performs his own compositions and arrangements with his eclectic chamber group D'Accord and the Allegro Jazz Ensemble. He has collaborated with many great musicians including Charlie Byrd, Carlos Barbosa-Lima, Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden, Roland Dyens, Carlos Bonell, Karin Schaup, José Feghli, and Swang Lin.



In 1985, Christopher won First Prize in the Dallas Chamber Orchestra Concerto Competition and subsequently performed Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto for Guitar with the DCO.



McGuire has served as a judge for multiple Guitar Foundation of America (GFA) International Competitions and served on the jury of the 14th International Guitar Competition at Fundación Alirio Diaz in Carora, Venezuela, and the Internationales Gitarrenfestival Heinsberg in Germany.



He has studied with or performed in master classes for several of the world's foremost guitarists including Andrés Segovia, Oscar Ghiglia, Pepe Romero, Robert Guthrie and José Tomás. He received full scholarships to Southern Methodist University (SMU) and to the Aspen Music Festival.



For more about the Entertainment Series of Irving and to see upcoming concerts, visit entertainmentseries.com.