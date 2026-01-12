HAMILTON Returns To Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets for HAMILTON go on sale Tuesday, January 13 at 10am. The theatrical landmark returns to Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall for the third time in a limited engagement July 15-26 as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Fort Worth engagement should be made through www.basshall.com.”

HAMILTON comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues in February with the global sensation SIX – divorced, beheaded, live and returning to Fort Worth just in time for Valentine’s Day! In March, set your destination and go back in time when BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL lands on the Bass Hall stage. April brings the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning, toe-tapping musical comedy, SOME LIKE IT HOT. Then, gallop into a deliriously funny knight at the theater with Monty Python’s SPAMALOT. This summer, change your fate when Tony® and Grammy Award® winner HADESTOWN returns to the Bass Hall stage in June, followed by the iconic love story come to life on stage, THE NOTEBOOK. Finally, cast your vote for the timely and fabulously entertaining original Broadway musical about the American women’s suffrage movement, SUFFS, closing the 2025-2026 season in August.

Tickets prices currently range from $69 to $179 with a select number of premium seats available from $199. There is a maximum purchase limit of nine (9) tickets per account for the engagement. There will be a digital lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. Tickets can be purchased online at www.basshall.com/hamilton or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.