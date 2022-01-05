Circle Theatre Announces New Performance Dates for PRESSURE MAKES DIAMONDS

Circle Theatre has announced updated performance dates for the opening productions of its 2022 season.

Read their full statement here:

The first production of Circle Theatre's 2022 season, Denise Lee's Pressure Makes Diamonds, is being rescheduled. The new dates are April 21 - April 30, 2022.



Navigating the current wave of infections made this a prudent (but difficult!) choice to protect the safety of our performers, patrons, and staff. Here is our amended schedule:

Prior reservations for Denise Lee's Pressure Makes Diamonds cannot be adjusted online. Season ticket holders who booked for the original dates will have an advance window to update their reservations through January 16 (ahead of the general public). To move your reservation, please call the box office at 817.877.3040.

On January 17th reservations will open to the remaining subscribers for our new "first" show, An Empty Plate in the Cafe du Grand Boeuf (March 10 - April 2), and the rescheduled run of Denise Lee's Pressure Makes Diamonds (April 21 - April 30).

Tickets for both shows will open to the public on February 7.

We appreciate your support and patience. If you have any questions, please call Circle at 817.877.3040 - we will be happy to assist.



See you at the theatre soon!

Tim Long, Executive Director"