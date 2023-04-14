Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate The Musical Legacy Of Selena This May With A Tribute Performance At Irving Arts Center This May

Selena Forever Tribute is comprised of national and international musicians with over 100 years of combined music experience.

Apr. 14, 2023  

The Entertainment Series of Irving continues its "Timeless Tributes" season with a performance by Selena Forever Tribute on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano Music!

You'll hear all the hits from "I Could Fall in Love" to "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" in this heartfelt and energetic tribute performance. The concert will be held at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving). Reserved seating tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased by visiting Click Here or calling 972-252-ARTS (2787).

The Irving Independent School District's Travis Middle School Award-Winning Mariachi Band will also appear in a pre-show performance in the lobby area of Carpenter Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

Selena Forever Tribute is comprised of national and international musicians with over 100 years of combined music experience. Esteban Rojas, from Columbia, is the founder, music director, and keyboard player for the tribute band. As a composer, arranger, and producer, he has performed and toured around the world and is currently serving as the music for the Flower Mound Symphony Orchestra along with managing Cool Sound Productions.

Carymel Rodriguez, co-founder and lead vocalist for Selena Forever Tribute and Cool Sound Productions, is from the Dominican Republic and has performed with many English and Latin projects over the years as lead singer, showcasing her talents for a plethora of events in North and South America.

AJ Rock Flores, a percussionist originally from Midland, TX , has direct ties to the Quintanilla family and Selena's brother as he is a former member and toured with the Kumbia Kings. A 15-time Grammy nominee, he has won 4 and is a member of the Tejano Music Hall of Fame. He has also performed and toured with many of Tejano Music's legends.

Nate Lima, the band's bassist, is from Brazil and has performed and produced with famous artists across multiple genres in the Brazilian music scene as well as the U.S.

Guitarist Chris Vasquez is a Texas native with a wide range of national touring experience. Over the last 20 years, he has made a name for himself as an arranger and producer.

Tony Gutierrez, drummer for the band, is from Dallas. He has been involved with multiple multi-genre projects and has toured across the U.S.

Not only has Selena Forever Tribute become the most sought out Latin tribute band in the nation, but they have broken attendance records in venues from coast to coast, bringing a diverse fan-base together to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of Selena Quintanilla!

For more about the Entertainment Series of Irving and to see upcoming concerts, visit entertainmentseries.com.




