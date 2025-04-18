Cast and Creative Team Set for THE SUNSHINE BOYS at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has revealed the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of The Sunshine Boys, a riotous comedy by Neil Simon. Directed by Michael Serrecchia, the cast features Evan Faris (Willie Clark), Jon Morehouse (Al Lewis), Jason Jordan (Ben Silverman), Rhonda Triana (Nurse), LisaAnne Haram (Registered Nurse), Adrian Gomez (Eddie), Leo Adrian Vabel (Patient) and Evan Christopher Arnold (On Camera Announcer/Ben Understudy).



Willie Clark and Al Lewis are an aging vaudeville comedy duo whose partnership ended bitterly after over 40 years. A dozen years later, Willie's nephew, a young theatrical agent, tries to reunite them for a TV special leading to hilarious situations as they struggle to recapture their former chemistry.



American playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon is widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific and performed playwrights in theatre history. The Sunshine Boys deftly showcases his brilliant ear for sidesplitting dialogue and his sharp eye for physical comedy. Yet beneath the raucous laughter are two vulnerable people struggling to make sense of their lives.

