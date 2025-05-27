Cast Theatrical Company ANGEL STREET Begins Performances On May 30

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cast Theatrical Company will present the third production of its 2025 season, Angel Street by Patrick Hamilton.

Directed by Danielle Mari, Angel Street is set in the Manningham residence, which appears to be the essence of Victorian tranquility. It is soon apparent, that Mr. Manningham, a suavely handsome man, is slowly driving his gentle, devoted wife, Bella, to the brink of insanity with an insinuating kindness that masks more sinister motives. While he is out, Mrs. Manningham has an unexpected caller: amiable, paternal Inspector Rough from Scotland Yard who tells her troubling news about her husband. This mystery thriller has some of the most brilliant, suspenseful sequences in modern theatre.

Performances run from May 30 - June 15 at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg. Show times are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm and a Thursday evening performance at 7:30 pm on .

Cast Theatrical Company is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.

Comments

Best Choreography - Live Standings Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 20% Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14% Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds