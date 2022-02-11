Carla Hall Rescheduled at Coppell Arts Center

Coppell Arts Center has rescheduled celebrity chef and TV host Carla Hall's appearance as part of the Front & Center Speaker Series for Sunday, March 20 at 6 PM. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.coppellartscenter.org. All tickets purchased for the previously scheduled date have been automatically moved to the new date. No further action is needed by ticket holders. For questions, or if you are unable to attend on March 20, please contact the Coppell Arts Center Box Office at (972) 304 - 7047 or by email at BoxOffice@coppellartscenter.org.

WHO: Carla Hall

WHEN: Sunday, March 20 at 6 PM

WHERE: Main Hall at Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019)

TICKETS: $39 and can be purchased online at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org or by calling the Coppell Arts Center Box Office at (972) 304 - 7047.

Carla Hall is best known as a former co-host of ABC's Emmy award winning, popular lifestyle series "The Chew." She currently appears on ABC's Strahan and Sara.a?? She won over audiences when she competed on Bravo's "Top Chef" and "Top Chef: All Stars" and shared her philosophy to always cook with love. Carla believes food connects us all, and she strives to communicate this through her work, her cooking, and in her daily interactions with others.a??