CURTAINS to be Presented at Allen Contemporary Theatre

Allen Contemporary Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Curtains, opening June 27 and running through July 13. This whodunit musical comes from the creators of Cabaret and Chicago, and promises a night of toe-tapping tunes, laugh-out-loud moments, and a theatrical mystery that keeps audiences guessing until the final curtain falls.

Set in 1959 Boston, Curtains opens on the chaotic backstage of a new musical, Robbin' Hood. Just as the cast takes their first bows, disaster strikes - the leading lady collapses and dies during the curtain call! The theater is quickly turned into a crime scene, and it's up to Lieutenant Frank Cioffi, a musical theater-loving detective, to find the killer, save the show, and maybe even find love along the way.

With a colorful cast of characters, Curtains is a hilarious send-up of classic backstage musicals. It is a perfect summer escape - a love letter to musical theatre full of humor, twists, and show-stopping musical numbers. Whether you're a longtime musical theatre fan or just looking for a fun night out, this show delivers.

Curtains runs June 27 through July 13, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Sundays at 3 PM, and two additional Thursday shows on July 3 and 10 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $28 for adults and $23 for seniors and youth, and can be purchased online.

Don't miss your chance to see this murderously fun musical comedy unfold - Curtains is ready to steal the spotlight, one body at a time!

