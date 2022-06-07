CRUEL INTENTIONS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and More Announced for Stage 2022-2023 Season

Stage West has announced the lineup for its 44th season! The new season will feature six shows, two of which will be co-productions.

Three will be presented in the Evelyn Wheeler Swenson Theatre ("The Evie"), and three will happen in the Jerry Russell Theatre.

It's a unique mix of 5 plays and 1 musical, which range from laugh out loud funny to breathtakingly beautiful... from campy and naughty to warmly moving and kind. Here's the lineup:

Guards at the Taj

Regional Premiere

by Rajiv Joseph Russell Theatre

October 20 - November 20, 2022

India, 1648. Two hapless Imperial Guards watch from their post as the sun rises for the first time over the newly-completed Taj Mahal. But the morning light brings with it an unthinkable task that will shake the foundations of everything they thought to be true. In this disarmingly funny and deeply moving story, two friends behold the most sublime of wonders and discover the perils of bearing witness to perfection.

Handle With Care

Regional Premiere

by Jason Odell Williams Swenson Theatre

December 8, 2022 - January 8, 2023

A young Israeli woman on holiday with her grandmother in the United States is confronted by an unexpected turn of events. Now, she finds herself stranded in a motel room on Christmas Eve with an oddball delivery man. Is their meeting an accident, or is it destiny generations in the making? Hilarious and tragic circumstances culminate in a heartfelt romantic comedy about what you can find when you feel lost.

The Play That Goes Wrong

by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer Swenson Theatre

February 16 - March 5, 2023 (Stage West dates)

Co-production with WaterTower Theatre

Welcome to the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to fiasco. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), the whole evening is a disastrous smash. Chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania, this classic murder mystery is sure to bring down the house!

Cruel Intentions: the 90s Musical

Created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin, and Roger Kumble Swenson Theatre

Based on the film by Roger Kumble

Music Direction and Arrangements by Zach Spound

May 4 - 21, 2023 (Stage West dates)

Co-production with Uptown Players

In an epic game of cat and mouse, two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet, and vow to destroy anyone who gets in their way. Seduced by passion and revenge, this devious duo spins a web of dangerous liaisons, and they soon find themselves entangled in the cruelest game of all: love. Based on the cult classic film and featuring your favorite 90's hits, this new jukebox musical is utterly intoxicating.

I Wanna F*cking Tear You Apart

Regional Premiere

by Morgan Gould Russell Theatre

June 15 - July 9, 2023

Best friends and roommates, Sam and Leo are an unbreakable team. But when a new friend enters the scene, doubt creeps in, and a shattering secret is about to be dragged kicking and screaming into the light. A hilariously modern ode to the complications of friendship in its many messed-up forms, with a special nod to a kind of love that sometimes looks a lot like rage.

Grand Horizons

Regional Premiere

by Bess Wohl Russell Theatre

August 31 - October 1, 2023

Bill and Nancy are fifty years into their marriage. They can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore, and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into a new senior living community, the unthinkable happens - Nancy wants a divorce. This funny, shocking, and intimate story takes an honest look at the unpredictable, complicated, and enduring nature of love.

Season tickets will go on sale to the general public July 18, and will include the Bargain Season Ticket (good on Thursdays only) at $155 each, the Standard Season Ticket at $210 each, the Premium Season Ticket (which includes several great additional perks) at $318 each, and the Select 4 Season Ticket (patrons choose 4 shows from the list) $152 each.

For more information, call Stage West at (817) 784-9378. Tickets and information will be available online soon at www.stagewest.org.