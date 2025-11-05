Bruce Wood Dance Dallas to Present GLOW at Moody Performance Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bruce Wood Dance Dallas will present GLOW, a dynamic mixed-repertory program featuring works by Robert Battle, Lar Lubovitch, and Bruce Wood, at Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX) on Friday and Saturday, November 21–22, at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, November 23, at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are $27–$67 and are available at TicketDFW.com. Student and senior rush tickets ($15) are available 90 minutes before each performance at the Moody Performance Hall box office. Group sales inquiries may be directed to boxoffice@ticketdfw.com or 214-871-5000.

Program Overview

GLOW unites three distinctive choreographic voices in a program exploring power, compassion, and emotional resonance:

World Premiere: Bad Dog No Biscuits – Choreography by Robert Battle

A new jazz-infused work by the former Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, set to music by Dizzy Gillespie and Chet Baker.

Concerto Six Twenty-Two – Choreography by Lar Lubovitch

A modern masterwork of lyricism and connection, noted for its celebrated male duet and ensemble passages.

No Sea To Sail In – Choreography by Bruce Wood

A hallmark work of the company’s late founder, reflecting on longing, resilience, and the search for meaning.

About the Artists

Robert Battle, founder of Battleworks Dance Company and longtime Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, is known for choreography characterized by intensity, rhythm, and technical daring.

Lar Lubovitch is one of America’s preeminent choreographers, with works in the repertories of leading companies worldwide including American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Bruce Wood (1960–2014) established Bruce Wood Dance in Dallas to explore the expressive and emotional potential of contemporary ballet. His work remains central to the company’s identity under Artistic Director Joy Bollinger.

About Bruce Wood Dance Dallas

Recognized as one of Dallas’s premier contemporary dance companies, Bruce Wood Dance Dallas has been named Best Dance Company six times by D Magazine. The ensemble has performed at venues nationwide, including The Joyce Theater and The Guggenheim Museum, and continues to expand its repertoire with both new commissions and revivals of significant works from the modern dance canon.

Bruce Wood Dance Dallas programs are supported by Heritage Auctions, City of Dallas Office of Arts + Culture, Texas Commission on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and additional community partners.