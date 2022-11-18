Broadway & Opera Star N'Kenge Headlines With Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra For Holiday Concerts

This holiday season Broadway and Opera star, N'Kenge will make her highly-anticipated debut with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra to headline Home for the Holidays, a special three-day holiday concert series. The performances will take place on November 25th, 26th and 27th, 2022 at Bass Performance Hall. Tickets are available now through the Fort Worth Symphony website.

The performances will see N'Kenge reuniting with Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz as well as feature a special guest performer, Jahzara Martina Pacurar, the Broadway star's 8-year old daughter, who will be making her singing debut at the historical symphony. Pacurar will join her mother on stage for a duet during the program in a moment highlighting the essence of the season.

Fans can expect the series to feature holiday classics, a touch of theater, jazz and gospel, with melodic standouts "Gesus Bambino", "Let it Snow" and "Go Tell it on the Mountain."

N'Kenge shares her excitement, saying "I'm so thrilled to share the stage again with the impeccable conductor Stuart Chafetz. His energy is infectious. Making my debut with the Fort Worth Symphony alongside my daughter, the Holiday Pops is going to be very magical. I absolutely can't wait to be in this vibrant city and meet all the patrons who continuously support the arts."

The Juilliard and Manhattan School of Music-trained opera singer first made her Broadway debut in Sondheim on Sondheim as the standby for Vanessa Williams. She also appeared in Berry Gordy's Motown: The Musical, originating the role of the legendary Mary Wells, a performance that the New York Post hailed as "electrifying." Mr. Gordy himself called N'Kenge "the most versatile artist I know."

N'Kenge's vocal and musical range covers five octaves and 11 languages. She has sung for Presidents and Dignitaries around the globe, including for President Clinton and for President Obama's historical Commander-in-Chief Inaugural Ball.

N'Kenge has performed as a soloist at world-renowned illustrious performance venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, Madison Square Garden and has headlined Pop and Opera concerts with Houston Symphony, Jacksonville Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra, to name a few. N'Kenge has graced the stage as a presenter at the 58th Annual NY Emmy Awards. A proud alumni of both The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music, N'Kenge Made her Broadway debut in Sondheim on Sondheim and is currently on Broadway in the revival of "Caroline, or Change." This energetic, well-rounded singer has performed with jazz greats like Ornette Coleman and Wynton Marsalis and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of the leading roles in both the Elton John/Tim Rice Musical "Aida" and in Marion Caffey's "3 Mo' Divas" by the Helen Hayes Awards and the Arizoni Theater Awards.

In addition to her performances, N'Kenge is also a producer. She's currently developing a Broadway-bound musical celebrating Dorothy Dandridge's life and music. She is also developing a new TV musical dramedy, Black Butterfly, with TV producer Gina Goff.

For more info: NkengeMusic.com