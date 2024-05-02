Broadway Dallas Debuts South Dallas Stories: Uprooted, 2024 the Exhibition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, May 03, 2024, from noon to 2 p.m. Broadway Dallas will share the updated lobby installation of South Dallas Stories: Uprooted, as part of their ongoing commitment to community conversations and exploration of historical inequities in their home neighborhood in South Dallas.

Speaker: Nitashia Johnson, Multi-media artist and Creator of The Beauty Of South DallasCollection. Speaker: Pat Perez, Founding Member of The Friends of Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum. Speaker: Michael Sneed, devoted South Dallas native and resident

Viewers can expect to see new photography and a screening of the second iteration of The Beauty of South Dallascollection by Nitashia Johnson which includes documentary style interviews, illustrations of Fair Park, surrounding historic landmarks and memorabilia of the late Juanita J. Craft.

As a key component to our Racial Equity journey, Broadway Dallas has dedicated a prominent space in the Music Hall lobby to commemorate the vibrant but problematic history of Fair Park/South Dallas that centers on the stories of its community members who have been impacted by systemic neighborhood inequities.

When: Friday, May 3, 2024, from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park front lobby. 909 1st Ave. Dallas, TX

