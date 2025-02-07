Broadway Dallas Announces New Members Of Board Of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Dallas has announced the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors, effective January 2025.

The newly elected individuals will help support the nonprofit's mission to present and promote excellence in live musical theater for diverse audiences of all ages, impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education, and enrich the cultural landscape of Dallas/Fort Worth, North Texas, and the Southwest Region.

"We are thrilled to welcome these extraordinary individuals to our board of directors,” said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “Their diverse experiences and deep passion for the arts will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts and ability to continue delivering the spirit of Broadway on stage, in classrooms and throughout the community.”

BOARD OF DIRECTORS – NEW MEMBERS

Lindsey Arviso M.D. – Director of Baylor, Scott and White's The Voice Center

JESSE CORTEZ – Chief Inclusion and Belonging Officer, McKesson Corp.

Mabrie Jackson – Managing Director of Public Affairs, H-E-B/Central Market

Lance Johnson – Managing Member, Affinity Chemical LLC

Dr. Anu Ravipati – Medical Director of A New Me MD

Arnetta Harris – Senior Community Engagement Officer, The T.D. Jakes Foundation

The complete list of current Broadway Dallas Board members can be found at https://broadwaydallas.org/about/officers-boards/.

