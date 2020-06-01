Bass Performance Hall Announces Revised Broadway Season Lineup

COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on Broadway and the Touring Broadway industry. As a result, Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today a myriad of programming changes to the remainder of its 2019-2020 and upcoming 2020-2021 Broadway at the Bass seasons at Bass Performance Hall.

Updates include cancellations of COME FROM AWAY, MY FAIR LADY, CATS, CHICAGO, WAITRESS and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES. Performing Arts Fort Worth is working diligently with the producers of COME FROM AWAY and CATS to bring these shows to Bass Hall in a future Broadway at the Bass season.

These new cancellations come on the heels of previously announced rescheduled engagements of HAMILTON, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, along with previously announced cancellations of Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA and THE CHER SHOW.

The 2020-2021 Broadway at the Bass season is now scheduled to kick off with the highly anticipated return of Disney's THE LION KING, Jan. 13-31, 2021.

No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Emails have been sent to ticket holders with additional information.

Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

"The challenges and uncertainties around this health crisis have had an enormous impact on all of our communities, and the theatrical community has been uniquely challenged," said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. "While our programming has been revised, we look forward to welcoming patrons back to Bass Hall when it is safe and appropriate. Our box office is working virtually as we all maintain social distancing so we ask for your patience and understanding as communication may be delayed and take longer than normal."

Revised 2019-2020 Broadway at the Bass season:

HAMILTON - rescheduled to Jan. 18 - Feb. 6, 2022

COME FROM AWAY - July 7-12, 2020 - cancelled; working to bring show back in a future season

- cancelled; working to bring show back in a future season Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - rescheduled to April 6-11, 2021

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - rescheduled to July 27 - Aug. 1, 2021

Revised 2020-2021 Broadway at the Bass season:

MY FAIR LADY - Oct. 6-11, 2020 - cancelled

- cancelled Disney's THE LION KING - Jan. 13-31, 2021

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Feb. 9-14, 2021

CATS - June 15-20, 2021 - cancelled; working to bring show back in a future season

- cancelled; working to bring show back in a future season Elton John & Tim Rice's AIDA - June 22-27, 2021 - cancelled

- cancelled THE CHER SHOW - July 27-Aug. 1, 2021 - cancelled

- cancelled Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! - Aug. 10-15, 2021

Revised 2020-2021 Broadway Specials:

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Sept. 1-2, 2020 - cancelled

- cancelled CHICAGO - Oct. 13-14, 2020 - cancelled

- cancelled WAITRESS - Nov. 7-8, 2020 - cancelled

