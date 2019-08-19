BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Next Up At Granbury Opera House

Granbury Theatre Company will continue its 2019 Broadway on the Brazos season with the stage play Barefoot in the Park on September 6-29 2019, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

In the script from legendary playwright Neil Simon, "Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He's a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she's a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find - too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie's loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong, does. Paul just doesn't understand Corie, as she sees it. He's too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running 'barefoot in the park' would be a start."

Leading the Opera House production are Mikki Lewis and Bradley Cole McKinney as Corie and Paul. The two were paired as Sophie and Sky in the GTC musical Mamma Mia! earlier this year. Also in the cast are Angela Burkey, Austin Long, Doug Long, and Jeff Meador.

The play is under the direction of GTC president Micky Shearon, who is assisted by Tim Herndon. Designers for the production are: Hank Baldree, set; Haden Capps, sound; Whitney Shearon, lighting; Stevie Simmons, costumes; Gaylene Carpenter, props. Whitney Shearon is also the stage manager.

Performances times are 7:30 P.M. on Fridays, 2:00 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. on Saturdays, and 2:00 P.M. on Sundays.

The Granbury Opera Guild will host a First Night reception on the second floor of the Opera House lobby from 6:30-7:30 P.M. in honor of opening night of the musical on Friday, September 6.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org. Ticket prices are $35 for prime seating and $30 in standard seating. Discounts are available for senior citizens, active duty military personnel, veterans, students, and children.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children, youth, and adults.





