Amirah Sackett & Mr Mic Perform At The Eisemann Center In April

The Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will present Beatbox Meets Popping, an electrifying fusion of hip-hop dance and beatboxing featuring internationally acclaimed dancer Amirah Sackett and beatbox sensation MR MiC. The performance takes place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 8:00 PM in the Bank of America Theatre.

This high-energy, genre-defying performance seamlessly blends Sackett’s signature popping—an intricate and rhythmic street dance style—with MR MiC’s powerful and theatrical beatboxing. Through dynamic movement, live vocal percussion, and compelling storytelling, the duo explores themes of cultural identity, artistic expression, and the universal language of hip-hop. Audiences can expect mesmerizing synchronicity, breathtaking musicality, and a performance that pushes the boundaries of both dance and sound.

Amirah Sackett, a celebrated hip-hop dancer and choreographer, explores her Muslim American identity through movement, earning viral recognition with We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic. She has represented U.S. hip-hop culture worldwide as a TEDx speaker, Harvard guest lecturer, and cultural diplomat.

MR MiC, a Tunisian beatboxer and filmmaker, gained international fame for his viral beatboxing videos and has performed at The Kennedy Center and other prestigious venues. His dynamic collaborations and innovative sound have made him a leading force in the beatboxing world.

Together, Sackett and MR MiC create an unforgettable experience where rhythm and movement collide, showcasing the power of hip-hop as a global art form.

Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

