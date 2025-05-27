AN ILIAD Begins Performances At Undermain Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Undermain Theatre will present a special encore presentation of An Iliad by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare from the Robert Fagles translation of Homer. This limited engagement runs June 12 through June 29, 2025.

Back by popular demand! Praised by audiences and critics alike, this one man performance–with support by the musician, was originally staged at Undermain in 2012 and brought back again in 2019 and continues to be one of the most requested productions in Undermain's history. Bruce DuBose as “the poet” brings to life Homer's epic account of the Trojan War making it as relevant today as it was in ancient Greece.

As Directed by: Katherine Owens

Cast: Bruce DuBose (the poet) and Paul Semrad (the musician)

Design Team: Scenic Design: based on John Arnone's* 2012 design, Original Properties Design: Linda Noland, Lighting Design: steve woods*, Original Costume Design: Giva Taylor*, Sound Design: Bruce DuBose & Paul Semrad*, Original Choreography: Sara J. Romersberger

*Undermain Company member

Preview Performances: June 12 and 13, 2025 at 7:30pm

Opening Night Saturday, June 14, 2025

Performances: June 12, 13 ,14, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 & 29, 2025

Friday - Saturday performances at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm

Lisa Peterson is a two-time OBIE Award-winning director. She wrote and directed An Iliad with Denis O'Hare (NYTW, OBIE and Lortel Awards). Directing work includes the world premieres of plays by Tony Kushner (Slavs, NYTW), Beth Henley (Ridiculous Fraud, McCarter), Donald Margulies (Collected Stories, MTC), Naomi Wallace (Trestle at Pope Lick Creek, NYTW), Jose Rivera, Culture Clash, Luis Alfaro, Chay Yew, Miranda Rose Hall and many more. She has directed classic plays at theaters across the country including Arena Stage. Guthrie, Hartford Stage, OSF, Baltimore Center Stage, Seattle Rep, ACT, and South Coast Rep. Lisa was Associate Director at Berkeley Rep for three years, Resident Director at CTG for ten years, and Associate Director at La Jolla Playhouse for three years. She has developed many new plays at the Sundance Theatre Lab, where she served as the Guest Artistic Director in 2019, as well as the O'Neill Playwrights Conference, the Playwrights' Center, and Ojai Playwrights Conference. She is a recent recipient of the Gordon Davidson Award for Lifetime Achievement. Upcoming projects include The Waves, adapted from Virginia Woolf; The Song of Rome, with Denis O'Hare; and The Idea of Order, inspired by the poetry of Wallace Stevens and written with Todd Almond.

Denis O'Hare is a Tony Award-winning Irish American actor. An Iliad is his debut as a writer for theater, although he studied poetry under Alan Shapiro while pursuing a degree in acting at Northwestern. O'Hare has appeared in many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, winning a Tony in 2003 for his role in Take Me Out and nominated for a Tony for playing Charles J. Guiteau in Assassins by Stephen Sondheim. O'Hare played The Baker in Central Park as part of The Public Theatre's production of Sondheim's Into The Woods. O'Hare is also an acclaimed TV and film actor. He appeared in J. Edgar, The Proposal, Milk, True Blood for HBO, and American Horror Story on FX for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie in 2012.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets are on sale now.

The performances will be held at Undermain Theatre, 3200 Main Street in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas.

Tickets prices:

Previews: $15

Fridays: $25 (student and educator tickets $10 for Friday performances)

Saturdays: $35

Sunday Matinees: $25 (student and educator tickets $10 for Sunday Matinees)

There will be a Talkbacks after the performances on June 22 and 29.

