A.J. Croce Will Bring the Music of Jim Croce to Coppell Arts Center

Coppell Arts Center will bring the hits of A.J. and Jim Croce to Coppell on Saturday, February 26 at 8 PM. Titled Croce Plays Croce, this concert celebrates the legacy of singer-songwriter-guitarist Jim Croce as A.J. plays through his father's songs, his own tunes, and songs that influenced the two of them. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $39 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.

Croce Plays Croce celebrates the legacy of two-time Grammy nominee Jim Croce and features a complete set of classics by A.J.'s legendary father, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both A.J. and his father. The show often includes such timeless songs as "Operator," "I Got a Name," "Time in a Bottle," "You Don't Mess Around with Jim," "Workin' At the Car Wash Blues," "Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy), "One Less Set of Footsteps," and "Box #10," to name a few.

Today, a new generation of listeners might not know Jim Croce - a golden-voiced everyman, a singer-songwriter-guitarist who died too soon, leaving one of pop music's most beautiful and memorable ballads (written for a young A.J.) in his wake. This show pays homage to the legacy of Jim Croce's music, presented by a Croce. While fans have been able to hear Jim's recorded music for decades, now for the first time in 40 years they can experience it live.

A.J. Croce is a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, known for his boogie-woogie piano playing reminiscent of Dr. John. He has recorded nine studio albums in 25 years, incorporating pop, blues, folk, and jazz into his own unique style. A.J. lost his father at age two, and his music bears little resemblance to his father's, yet they share many influences.

Croce Plays Croce celebrates his father's life and music and explores the musical influences they both share as artists.