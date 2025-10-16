A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL 2025 National Tour Cast And Dates Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full cast and an official tour schedule has been announced for the 2025 National Tour of A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, launching November 11, 2025 in Utica, New York.

The beloved Broadway hit—based on the 1983 film classic—will travel to twelve cities across the U.S. through December 21, 2025, bringing Ralphie Parker’s hilarious and heartwarming holiday adventures to audiences nationwide.

The Tony-nominated musical features a festive score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, The Greatest Showman) and a book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of Jean Shepherd and the beloved MGM holiday film. Directed by Matt Lenz with Michael Rader as Associate Director and choreography re-staged by Brooke Martino, the production is a dazzling blend of nostalgia, comedy, and Broadway spectacle.

About the Show

Set in 1940s Indiana, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL follows young Ralphie Parker as he schemes to receive the ultimate Christmas gift—an Official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. Along the way, he encounters a series of chaotic and hilarious obstacles: an infamous leg lamp, a pink bunny suit, a grumpy department store Santa, and the unforgettable triple-dog-dare. Packed with humor, heart, and Warren Carlyle’s high-kicking choreography, the show has become a modern holiday classic for the entire family.

2025 National Tour Cast

The 2025 tour stars Torben Mularski as Ralphie Parker, with McCager Carver as the Ralphie alternate. Mason Burnham plays Randy, Mark Stoddard is Jean Shepherd, Kirsten Bleu Kaiser portrays Mother, and Gregory White appears as The Old Man. The ensemble includes Ash Marie Alina, Eva Lizette Carreon, Luke Diaco, Brianna Feng, Kristin Greve, Sam Guida, Trinity Harvey, M-Jay He, Miya Heulitt, Kai Horvit, Kaylee Kay, Saajan Lakhani, Ellie Racunas, Ever Brave Savage, Robert Sharkey, Mabel Vough, Jake Ward, Paul Watt-Morse, and Guy Wolfmeyer.

Creative Team

The creative team includes Michael Carnahan (Scenic Design), Charlie Morrison (Lighting Design), and Andrew Smithson (Musical Supervision and Direction). The production is cast by Alison Franck and produced and general managed by Big League Productions, Inc., led by President and Executive Producer Daniel Sher.

2025 National Tour Dates

Utica, NY – The Stanley Theatre – Nov. 11–12

Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre – Nov. 14–16

Orange, TX – Lutcher Theater – Nov. 18–19

Dallas, TX – AT&T Performing Arts Center – Nov. 21–23

Evans, GA – Columbia County Performing Arts Center – Nov. 25

Tampa, FL – Straz Center for the Performing Arts – Nov. 28–30

Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre – Dec. 2–3

Fort Worth, TX – Bass Performance Hall – Dec. 5–7

Lawrence, KS – Lied Center of Kansas – Dec. 9

Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium – Dec. 10

St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox – Dec. 12–14

Lincoln, NE – Lied Center for Performing Arts – Dec. 16–21