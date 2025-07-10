9th Annual Fort Worth Fringe Festival Announces Lineup of 13 Acts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theatre Network of Texas, Inc. (TNT) has announced the lineup of 13 acts for the 9th Annual International Fort Worth Fringe Festival (FW Fringe), taking place September 5â€“7, 2025 at the Stolen Shakespeare Guild (3623 Decatur Ave., Fort Worth, TX). This year marks a new chapter for the festival, which relocates from the Fort Worth Community Arts Center following its closure in late 2024.

2025 Lineup Highlights:

Baytown Little Theater (Baytown, TX) â€“ Tuesdays with Morrie

A one-hour adaptation of the beloved memoir presented at AACTFest 2025. (Drama)

Poetic Thespian Productions (Fort Worth, TX) â€“ A Different Love Story

A new play examining friendship and romance. (Theatre)

Denisov Antrepriza Theater (Houston, TX) â€“ The Trap

A comedy about a missing bride, performed by Russian and Ukrainian expats. (Theatre)

Kevin Velasquez (Arlington, TX) â€“ Letter of Release

A coming-of-age tale confronting childhood trauma and intimacy. (Theatre)

Lauren Hance (Houston, TX) â€“ Holy O

An immersive dramedy about a woman contemplating becoming a nun. (Immersive Theatre)

Pompi Mukherjee (Plano, TX) â€“ Divine Expressions

A lyrical Odissi dance performance rooted in classical Indian tradition. (Dance)

T.J. Rankin (Tyler, TX) â€“ The Black Dog â€“ Three Folktales of Terror

Traditional European ghost stories woven with spoken word. (Spoken Word / Poetry)

Julian Harris (Dallas, TX) â€“ Chairs

A solo play exploring cycles of labor and identity. (Theatre)

Industry Gal (Dallas, TX) â€“ Stories: The Musical â€“ A Mini Concert

A fairytale musical exploring mental health and self-discovery. (Musical Theatre)

Sinan Beskok (Dallas, TX) â€“ The Killer Instincts of Greg the Grim

A dark comedy following an accountantâ€™s twisted ambitions. (Comedy)

Alexis Stus (Dallas, TX) â€“ Weâ€™re in the Middle of Leaving: Coffee is Still Complimentary

A duet navigating the space between dream and reality. (Dance)

Lena Marocco Paulauskas (Fort Worth, TX) â€“ *Knickknacks â€“ Excerpts from Chasing Time

A poetic meditation on loss and memory. (Spoken Word / Poetry)

Rheagan Wallace (Los Angeles, CA) â€“ Stage Mamma: From Child Star to Leading Lady

A solo show tracing a Hollywood journey from small-town Texas beginnings. (Theatre)

Festival Details:

Dates: September 5â€“7, 2025

Location: Stolen Shakespeare Guild, 3623 Decatur Ave., Fort Worth, TX

Performances: Begin daily at 1 PM

Tickets: Festival passes and individual tickets available now

Full schedule: Releases August 1, 2025

More info: www.fwfringe.com

Festivalgoers can enjoy free parking and seamless access to all events under one roof. FW Fringe Pass holders will enjoy flexible entry throughout the weekend.