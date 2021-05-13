Jazz Music Evening Series at Technopolis 20 Continues with THE JAZZ TRIO

Giorgos Krasidis (saxophone), Irenaeos Koulouras (Double bass), and Stelios Xydias (Drums) are considered to be among the most important and influential soloists and educators of jazz music on the island. Therefore, if you are a jazz fan and haven't had the pleasure to enjoy this trio yet, prepare to be musically amazed.

Enjoy the second concert of the Jazz Concert Series in the garden of Technopolis 20, on Friday, 28th of May 2021, at 8pm.

Entrance: €12

ONLY with reservations by phone at 70002420 and presales.

Tickets available:

Technopolis 20 art centre. Opening hours: Wednesday - Friday, 9am - 1pm

Online banking (email us at info@technopolis20.com for details)

Information: 70002420

Limited number of seats available, due to the measures announced by the government to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19.

**Audiences in order to be able to enter the theatre should carry a rapid test or PCR valid for 72 hours or have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of the vaccine three weeks before or to have been infected by the Covid-19 during the last three months**

The venue takes all the necessary precautions and follows the instructions announced by the government, in order to ensure your health and safety.

A few words about the musicians

Giorgos Krasidis is a Cypriot Jazz saxophonist, clarinettist, composer, conductor and educator. Krasidis studied at Berklee college of Music, (tenor saxophone jazz performance) and at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, (Classical Saxophone Performance) and graduated Summa cum Laude. Krasidis is among the most potent and influential jazz instrumentalists in the island of Cyprus with an active career for three decades. He is the founder and director of Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band and teaches the jazz idiom at the ARTE Music Academy in Nicosia, Cyprus.He is also the Bandmaster of Limassol Municipality Concert Band. He has performed and recorded several albums as a soloist and sideman. Krasidis shared the stage both as a performer and educator with jazz leading figures, including Dr Gene Aitken, Dave Glenn, Damian Erskine, Denny J. Eupraset, J. Kyle Gregory, Alex Sipiagin and many others.

Irenaeos Koulouras is one of the most active jazz Double Bass players in the island of Cyprus. He has performed all over Cyprus and abroad and he is a frequent collaborator with international renowned jazz musicians, such as Arturo Sandoval (trumpet), Ofer Ganor (guitar) and Avishai Cohen (trumpet). He was also student of Ron Carter, one of the greatest American bassists of the jazz history.

Stelios Xydias is a drummer born and raised in Limassol, Cyprus. He received his BA in Music specialising in Jazz Drumming from the Codarts University of the Arts in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He won the Nicolas Economou scholarship in 2009. Known for his versatility going from jazz, groove and different styles keeps him very active in his region. He has collaborated with all the big names in Cyprus as well with some International Artists like Guthrie Govan (guitarist), Gilad Atzmon (saxophonist), Offer Gannor (guitarist), Damien Erskine (bassist) and more. Living in Limassol doesn't keep him for appearing in international Festivals as he has performed in Berlin, Athens, Netherlands, London and more. He has appeared in albums from artists like Mighty Sugarcane, Cahit kutrafali, Buray, Andreas Rodosthenous and more, he has also released his personal EP album called "silence" which is a solo drums project in 2014. Fresh in the Bosphorus Cymbal Company as he got his Endorsement with them in 2018.