Tickets For LES MISERABLES At Segerstrom Center For The Arts Are On Sale Now

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 1 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: Powerhouse Vocals Energize SIX - THE MUSICAL at Segerstrom Center Photo 2 Review: Powerhouse Vocals Energize SIX - THE MUSICAL at Segerstrom Center
Outside SCR Returns To Mission San Juan Capistrano With LA HAVANA MADRID Photo 3 Outside SCR Returns To Mission San Juan Capistrano With LA HAVANA MADRID
THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to Musical Theatre West This Month Photo 4 THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to Musical Theatre West This Month

Tickets For LES MISERABLES At Segerstrom Center For The Arts Are On Sale Now

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, will go on sale July 5 at 10 AM for its engagement at Costa Mesa’s Segerstrom Center for the Arts from September 19 – October 1, 2023.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me.  No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. 

Boublil & Schönberg’s magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more.  Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly still one of the world’s most popular musicals.

To date, LES MISÉRABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time. Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain. It is currently on stage in London's West End and on tour in The Netherlands and Belgium with a new tour of Japan in 2024. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

The LES MISÉRABLES tour stage management team is led by Jack McLeod with Ryan W. Gardner, Claire Farrokh and Tiffanie Lane. The LES MISÉRABLES associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Richard Barth and music direction is by Brian Eads. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.

Tickets are available online at Click Here, in person at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, or by calling (714) 556 – 2787. More information can be found at LesMis.com, the official global website for LES MISÉRABLES.




RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to Musical Theatre West This Month Photo
THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to Musical Theatre West This Month

Join Dorothy, The Tinman, The Cowardly Lion, and The Scarecrow as they find courage, heart, and magic on the way to the Emerald City! Long Beach’s premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), will debut its production of The Wizard of Oz for select dates this July.

2
The Wayward Artist Performs AVENUE Q in July Photo
The Wayward Artist Performs AVENUE Q in July

The Wayward Artist is thrilled to announce performance dates for the Tony-award winning musical Avenue Q with lyrics and music by Jeff Marx & Robert Lopez and book by Jeff Whitty. With all performances at the Grand Central Art Center Theatre in downtown Santa Ana, Avenue Q will open on July 14th and run for 12 performances, closing on July 30th.

3
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Comes to Segerstrom Center For the Arts Photo
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Comes to Segerstrom Center For the Arts

The North American touring cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (Frozen) and Zurin Villanueva (The Lion King, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along, The Book of Mormon) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring are Roderick Lawrence as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Carla R. Stewart as Gran Georgeanna and Lael Van Keuren as Rhonda.

4
Veronica Swift and Kings Return Come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts This Month Photo
Veronica Swift and Kings Return Come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts This Month

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents jazz vocalist Veronica Swift with special guest Kings Return on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7 pm and 9 pm in the Samueli Theatre as part of its 2022-23 Jazz series.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2 Pianos 4 Hands
Laguna Playhouse (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Misérables
Segerstrom Hall (9/19-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ALEXANDER MALOFEEV, PIANO
Renée & Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Segerstrom Hall (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Turn It Out with Tiler Peck
Segerstrom Hall (11/04-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PABLO SÁINZ-VILLEGAS & ISABEL LEONARD
Renée & Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker
Segerstrom Hall (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pageant of the Masters Celebrity Benefit Night: A Night of Magic Gala 2023
Festival of Arts (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Segerstrom Hall (5/28-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ACTC's Around the World in 80 days
Vanguard University Lyceum Theatre (6/23-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You