The Brentano String Quartet Will Be Coming to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present the Brentano String Quartet on December 3, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater. Noted for their "luxuriously warm sound and yearning lyricism" (The New York Times), the internationally renowned ensemble returns to the Center for one night only as part of the 2019-2020 Chamber Music Series. Currently Artists in Residence at Yale University, the ensemble will present a program which includes the West Coast Premiere of a new work by Yale Professor of Composition Martin Bresnick, commissioned by longtime Center Chamber Music Series patrons Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting, in addition to Beethoven's String Quartet in A minor. Quartet members include Mark Steinberg, violin; Serena Canin, violin; Misha Amory, viola; and Nina Lee, cello.

Since its inception in 1992, the Brentano String Quartet has appeared throughout the world to popular and critical acclaim. "Passionate, uninhibited and spellbinding," raves the London Independent; The New York Times extols its "luxuriously warm sound [and] yearning lyricism."

Since 2014, the Brentano Quartet has served as Artists in Residence at Yale University. The Quartet also currently serves as the collaborative ensemble for the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Formerly, they were Artists in Residence at Princeton University for many years. The Quartet has performed in the world's most prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall in New York; the Library of Congress in Washington; the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam; the Konzerthaus in Vienna; Suntory Hall in Tokyo; and the Sydney Opera House. The Quartet had its first European tour in 1997, and was honored in the U.K. with the Royal Philharmonic Award for Most Outstanding Debut.



Tickets are on sale now and start at $29. They are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.





