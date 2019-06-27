THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Play at Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Take in "the music of the night" as The Phantom of the Opera plays at Segerstrom Center for the Arts July 10-21.

Following an acclaimed sold-out tour of the United Kingdom, Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's phenomenal musical success, The Phantom of the Opera, sets out on a brand new North American Tour. Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is "bigger and better than ever before."



This Phantom features a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award-winning original costume design by Maria Bjornson, lighting design by Tony Award winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and a new staging by director Laurence Connor. The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show's legendary chandelier. The beloved story and thrilling score - with songs like "Music of the Night," "All I Ask Of You," and "Masquerade" - will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this Phantom one of the largest productions now on tour.

The current tour cast features: Derrick Davis as "The Phantom," Eva Tavares as "Christine Daaé," Jordan Craig as "Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny," Trista Moldovan as "Carlotta Giudicelli," David Benoit as "Monsieur Firmin," Rob Lindley as "Monsieur André," Susan Moniz as "Madame Giry," Phumzile Sojola as "Ubaldo Piangi," SarahGrace Mariani as "Meg Giry," Mark Emerson as "Auctioneer," Michael Maliakel as "Porter," Stephen Tewksbury as "Monsieur LeFevre/Firechief," David Foley, Jr. as "Monsieur Reyer," Victor Wallace as "Joseph Buquet," Marguerite Willbanks as "Wardrobe Mistress," Kaitlyn Davis as "Princess," Emma Grimsley as "Princess," Kathryn McCreary as "Wild Woman," Shane Ohmer as "Slave Master, Assistant Dance Captain," Nicholas Ranauro as "Slave Master," Carmen Vass as "Madame Firmin, Confidante," Stephen Mitchell Brown as "Jeweler, Passarino," Travis Taylor as "Jeweler, Passarino," Patrick Dunn as "Hairdresser," Quinto Ott as "Don Attilio," Herb Porter as "Policeman in Pit," McKenna Birmingham, Daniela Filippone, Charlotte Hovey, Jordan Lombardi, Austin Sora and Tara Sweeney as "Corps de Ballet," Daniella Dalli, Dan Debenport, Siri Howard, Edward Juvier, Adryan Moorefield and Micki Weiner as swings, and Lily Rose Peck as "Swing/Dance Captain."

For more information and tickets to The Phantom of the Opera, tap here.





