Segerstrom Center - Argyros Plaza Announces November and December 2020 Programming

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced that live performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza are returning, starting this month with three-time Emmy Award-winning comedienne Louie Anderson helping the Center to celebrate Thanksgiving on November 27, followed by Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award nominee Megan Hilty kicking off the Holiday Season on December 11 and Grammy Award winner Steve Tyrell on ringing in the New Year on December 29 and 30. Many familiar Plaza events are also returning, including Movie Nights: Mary Poppins (November 20), Sister Act (November 21), Elf (December 18), Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman (December 19); Wellness Classes (November 18, December 2, 9 & 16), and the annual Holidays Around the World (December 5 &6).

Center President Casey Reitz said, "We are thrilled to be able to welcome people back to the Center, safely distanced and protected with our new protocols, for cultural celebrations by many of our audience-favorite artists and special events on the Argyros Plaza. Each honors one of the great art forms that we have all shared here: Broadway, jazz, cabaret, motion pictures and the diversity of cultural traditions. And this is just a start."

Concerts & Special Events: Louie Anderson Nov. 27 at 4 & 7 pm

Megan Hilty Dec. 11 at 4 & 7 pm

Steve Tyrell Dec. 29 & 30 at 4 & 7 pm

Wellness Classes: Nov. 18, Dec. 2, 9 & 16 from 4-5 pm

Reduce stress and prepare to enjoy the holidays in full Zen. Each person has their own safe space.

Movie Nights: Mary Poppins Nov. 20 at 6:30 pm

Sister Act Nov. 21 at 6:30 pm

Elf Dec 18 at 6:30 pm

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer &

Frosty the Snowman Dec 19 at 6:30 pm.

Holidays Around the World: Dec. 5 & 6 from 1 - 3 pm

The Center's annual multi-cultural holiday celebration returns for two consecutive nights. Enjoy entertainment, music and safe, socially distanced fun with family and friends. And be advised - no matter what the weather is, snowfall is predicted. That's the magic of the holidays!

Tickets for Wellness Classes are $15 per pod/one person per pod. Tickets for Holidays Around the World are $15 per pod, accommodating up to six people per pod. Tickets for Movie Nights are $30 per pod, accommodating up to six people per pod. Tickets for Louie Anderson are $240 per pod; Megan Hilty $450 per pod; Steve Tyrell $480 per pod, with each pod accommodating up to six people. To purchase tickets now through special pre-sale access, please call the Center Box Office directly at 714-556-2787 Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 am and 2 pm. Starting Thursday, November 19, tickets will be available also through the Center's website at www.SCFTA.org. The Box Office is currently closed for walk-up service.

The Center's outdoor presentations on the Argyros Plaza comply with government recommendations for Orange County's current tier status. Masks must be worn by all guests upon check-in and until they arrive at their assigned space. Contactless check-in will include wellness and touchless temperature checks. Hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Argyros Plaza. Chairs will not be provided for Movie Nights. Guests are invited to bring folding lawn or beach chairs, blankets and dinners and beverages. Barbecues and grills are not permitted.

The safety and confidence of patrons, artists and crews, volunteers and staff are among our primary concerns. Guided by the Board of Directors' ad hoc Re-opening and Medical Advisory committees and members of senior leadership, the Center has engaged in exhaustive research, focusing on a strategy and operational plans that would allow it to welcome the community back as soon as state and local governments gave the green light.

The Center has collaborated with colleagues here in Orange County and across the county, each bringing their experience, expertise and knowledge to the task. The Center has also engaged the finest consultants in industrial hygiene and security. The resulting policies and guidelines exceed government prescribed practices. These include, but are not limited to:

Clearly marked social distancing and safe practices signage.

Hands-free check-in.

Hands-free temperature taking and brief health questionnaires for all people coming to the Center for performances or on business.

150 hand-sanitizing stations are installed throughout the campus.

Hands-free restroom fixtures and reduced occupancy.

High traffic areas, frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, railings, elevator buttons, and restrooms are sanitized with increased frequency

Shield guards have been installed in areas where guests and concessions staff come into close contact.

For events on the Argyros Plaza, seating is restricted to a limited number of clearly marked personal pods with eight feet of distance from neighboring spaces and guests. All spaces and Center-provided chairs are sanitized between performances.

Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You