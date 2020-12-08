Rose Center Theater Presents THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Radio Play

The holiday season may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean we can't still find ways to get in the holiday spirit! The beautiful Rose Center Theater is a state-of-the-art theater complex located on All American Way in the wonderful city of Westminster, California. Situated at the heart of Orange County, this innovative theater company is finding exciting new ways to get the family "together" and experience holiday cheer!

Gather 'round the fire and enjoy this original take on the classic radio musical, The Night Before Christmas. Set upon the backdrop of a winter blizzard, a group of misfit travelers, made up of colorful characters and larger than life personalities, get stranded in a country cabin on Christmas Eve. As they work out their differences, trying to make the best out of a bad situation, they soon realize that it's not who you spend the holidays with that is important, but how you spread holiday cheer that really matters!

Filled with classic holiday carols that we all know and love, this radio musical is a perfect way for the entire family to get in on the holiday spirit!

The Night Before Christmas a Radio Musical Play

A virtual event presented every weekend in December premiering Friday December 4 at 7:30 p.m. PST

Purchase Access To One Weekend and Get Access for the Remaining Weekends in December

Tickets for Access: Pay-What-You-Choose $10+

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You