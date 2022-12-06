Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater

Now showing at Orange County's Rose Center Theater, select dates through December 18.

Dec. 06, 2022  

It's time to celebrate the season. Get a first look at A Christmas Carol, the spirited musical journey based on the Charles Dickens' classic! Now showing at Orange County's Rose Center Theater, select dates through December 18th.

A Christmas Carol tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a prosperous curmudgeon of a man who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future.

Thanks to the guidance, Scrooge eventually learns to recognize his faults, and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Happy Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

Renowned director and musical director Tim Nelson will lead the creative team, with choreographer Jennifer Matthews and production designer Chris Caputo from Legacy Theatricals joining him to bring this Holiday classic to life.

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater
The cast of A Christmas Carol at the Rose Center Theater

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater
The cast of A Christmas Carol at the Rose Center Theater

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater
The cast of A Christmas Carol at the Rose Center Theater

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater
The cast of A Christmas Carol at the Rose Center Theater

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater
The cast of A Christmas Carol at the Rose Center Theater

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater
The cast of A Christmas Carol at the Rose Center Theater

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater
The cast of A Christmas Carol at the Rose Center Theater

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater
The cast of A Christmas Carol at the Rose Center Theater

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater
The cast of A Christmas Carol at the Rose Center Theater

Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater
The cast of A Christmas Carol at the Rose Center Theater



Chita Rivera to Present CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Photo
Chita Rivera to Present CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE at Segerstrom Center for the Arts
 Come celebrate the one and only CHITA RIVERA in a unique concert event CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE for a single performance only on Sunday, December 11 at 2:00pm presented by Segerstrom Center for the Arts at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.
IN-CONVERSATION SERIES Arrives At Segerstrom Center For The Arts With Amy Tan, Fran Lebowi Photo
IN-CONVERSATION SERIES Arrives At Segerstrom Center For The Arts With Amy Tan, Fran Lebowitz, And Erik Larson
An astounding roster of inspiring individuals come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, as part of an exciting new In-Conversation Series.
Aaron Lazar, American Ballet Theater, and More to Play Segerstrom Center This Holiday Seas Photo
Aaron Lazar, American Ballet Theater, and More to Play Segerstrom Center This Holiday Season
A magical roster of international music, dance, legendary recording artists and family holiday cheer makes for a most remarkable holiday season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.
Broadways TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This December Photo
Broadway's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This December
The Costa Mesa premiere of the history-making production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD will be at Segerstrom Center for the Arts December 27, 2022 through January 8, 2023. Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, is inspired by the timeless novel of the same name by Harper Lee.

More Hot Stories For You


Chita Rivera to Present CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE at Segerstrom Center for the ArtsChita Rivera to Present CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE at Segerstrom Center for the Arts
November 29, 2022

 Come celebrate the one and only CHITA RIVERA in a unique concert event CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE for a single performance only on Sunday, December 11 at 2:00pm presented by Segerstrom Center for the Arts at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.
IN-CONVERSATION SERIES Arrives At Segerstrom Center For The Arts With Amy Tan, Fran Lebowitz, And Erik LarsonIN-CONVERSATION SERIES Arrives At Segerstrom Center For The Arts With Amy Tan, Fran Lebowitz, And Erik Larson
November 21, 2022

An astounding roster of inspiring individuals come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, as part of an exciting new In-Conversation Series.
Aaron Lazar, American Ballet Theater, and More to Play Segerstrom Center This Holiday SeasonAaron Lazar, American Ballet Theater, and More to Play Segerstrom Center This Holiday Season
November 20, 2022

A magical roster of international music, dance, legendary recording artists and family holiday cheer makes for a most remarkable holiday season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.
Broadway's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This DecemberBroadway's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This December
November 17, 2022

The Costa Mesa premiere of the history-making production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD will be at Segerstrom Center for the Arts December 27, 2022 through January 8, 2023. Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, is inspired by the timeless novel of the same name by Harper Lee.
American Ballet Theatre to Launch 19-City Summer Intensive National Audition Tour in January 2023American Ballet Theatre to Launch 19-City Summer Intensive National Audition Tour in January 2023
November 14, 2022

American Ballet Theatre’s Summer Intensive National Audition Tour will kick off on January 7, 2023, visiting a total of 19 cities through February 5, 2023. Intermediate and advanced students, ages 9 to 24, are invited to audition for ABT’s Summer Intensives, Collegiate Summer Intensive, and Young Dancer Summer Workshops.
share