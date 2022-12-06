Photos: First Look At Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL At Rose Center Theater

It's time to celebrate the season. Get a first look at A Christmas Carol, the spirited musical journey based on the Charles Dickens' classic! Now showing at Orange County's Rose Center Theater, select dates through December 18th.

A Christmas Carol tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a prosperous curmudgeon of a man who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future.

Thanks to the guidance, Scrooge eventually learns to recognize his faults, and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Happy Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

Renowned director and musical director Tim Nelson will lead the creative team, with choreographer Jennifer Matthews and production designer Chris Caputo from Legacy Theatricals joining him to bring this Holiday classic to life.