Festival Of Arts Joins City Of Hope Orange County And Yamaha To Bring MUSIC OF HOPE To Laguna Beach

The Festival of Arts has announced its collaboration with City of Hope Orange County and Yamaha to inspire patrons throughout the summer with the “Music of Hope.” Debuting earlier this year at South Coast Plaza, this uplifting musical series honors and celebrates the more than 18-million Americans who have faced and triumphed over cancer.

David Perry, President of the Festival of Arts, a longtime kidney cancer survivor himself and a member of the board of directors of the Kidney Cancer Association, shared, "The Music of Hope Blue Piano Series is a testament to the power of music in healing and bringing communities together. It's an honor to host this series and celebrate the courage of cancer survivors."

The iconic blue "Hope" piano is in residency on the Festival of Arts entertainment stage, played by talented musicians and performers through August 30, 2024. Filling the air with melodies of resilience and strength, this series honors cancer survivors, celebrating their courage through the universal language of music.

“City of Hope is dedicated to preventing, treating and curing the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime,” said Annette Walker, President of City of Hope Orange County. “As one of the country's Top 5 in the nation for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report, we are making new discoveries and translating those findings into new treatments to get people back to their lives before cancer. The beautiful music shared on our blue ‘Hope' piano at the Festival of the Arts is a tribute to the 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S. We extend our gratitude to our partners for helping us make sure that the triumphant sound of cancer survival is heard by all.”

In honor of this partnership, the Festival of Arts has introduced a new series, "Spotlight on the Music of Hope Piano," featuring five acclaimed pianists on select Saturday evenings. Audiences have been enjoying these exceptional performances that not only showcase musical talent but also highlight the symbolic significance of the Hope piano. The Festival of Arts welcomes the community to experience the transformative power of music and witness the symphonies of survival, science, and hope.

City of Hope, Orange County's highest nationally ranked cancer care center, created the Music of Hope Tour as a tribute to the resilience and strength of cancer survivors. From May 27 through June 10, the Pacific Symphony, under the direction of Carl St.Clair, filled South Coast Plaza's Jewel Court with the sounds of hope and triumph. Now, the Music of Hope continues at the Festival of Arts, where the iconic blue "Hope" piano is prominently featured on the Festival of Arts entertainment stage, with award-winning musicians performing daily through August 30, 2024.

In addition to the live entertainment, visitors can browse artwork from 120 exhibiting artists, enjoy daily art classes, special events, and more. The Festival of Arts is sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, City of Hope Orange County, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, and KOST Radio 103.5.

Learn more at www.foapom.com.

