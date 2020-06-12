Ensemble Theatre Company Makes Changes to Current and Upcoming Seasons

Ensemble Theatre Company has revamped its upcoming season.

The 2020-21 Season will consist of four plays, including American Son and Tenderly, which were originally scheduled for 2019-20 Season, as well as two plays pending rights approval. In order to navigate these untraditional waters, the company will announce the remaining two plays and the exact dates for next season at a later time.

Due to potential reductions in seating capacity, and to provide for social spaciousness, all performances will be general admission. Reserved seating may become available after the company announces the dates.

In lieu of traditional subscriptions, the company will offer only flex passes. These passes provide the same discount and benefits as with regular subscriptions.

Due to limited seating capacity, only flex pass holders will be guaranteed seats.

Flex Pass holders may choose performance dates any time up to one day before curtain, and will be able to change any dates they may have selected in advance without fees, subject to availability.

Ticket holders who might prefer to attend at home will have access to all productions via live streaming.

