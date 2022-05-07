Windham Theatre Guild Announces Auditions for SAVE THE PALACE

The Windham Theatre Guild is excited to be producing an original musical comedy by Connecticut writer Roy O'Neil. The show is set in Waterbury, Connecticut. It is the story of Eddie and his band, a one hit wonder from the 1960s, who 30 years later is trying to save the Palace Theater where the band got both its start and its name. It's a roller coaster ride of emotional moments with endearing songs to make you sing and dance, and a crew of corrupt politicians who will make you laugh till you cry. To learn more about the show visit https://eddieandthepalaceades.com/home .

Auditions are Tuesday & Wednesday, May 31 and June 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic.

NEEDED:

Eddie Doyle: Age 45-50

Vinny Moriarty: Age 45-50

Gracie Doyle: Age 45-50

Ryan Moriarty: Age 20'

Biggie Williams: Age 50's, Mayor

Alderman Desoto

Alderman Smith

Alderman Perez

Additional Ensemble: police, protesters, Frankie, newsstand vendor, red bus driver, tourists, radio announcer, tv host, tv contestants, tv audience, campaign workers, townspersons, voters, flower vendor.

Auditions will include readings, movement and singing. Please prepare a one minute excerpt of a rock, pop or country song. Bring sheet music and piano accompaniment will be provided.

Director: Wallis Johnson Music Director: Ken Clark Choreographer: Amanda Nelson