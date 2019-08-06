Westport Country Playhouse Awarded Connecticut Humanities Grant

Connecticut Humanities has awarded a grant of $20,600 to Westport Country Playhouse for education and community engagement programs surrounding the October production of "Mlima's Tale," written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, and directed by Playhouse artistic director Mark Lamos. The series of community engagement events to examine the work on stage will include symposia, panel discussions, a film screening, and a talkback with artists involved. Event dates will be announced soon.

"This grant from Connecticut Humanities will allow the Playhouse to fully engage our community with activities surrounding 'Mlima's Tale,'" said Michael Barker, Westport Country Playhouse managing director. "Connecticut Humanities' help allows us to offer numerous opportunities to convene and explore important topics the play addresses, including the international ivory trade, animal conservation, and humanity's impact on the environment."

Barker added, "The support of Connecticut Humanities over the past several years has allowed the Playhouse to strengthen our programming and serve as a forum for lifelong learning and a welcoming place for all."

"Mlima's Tale" is a powerful, theatrical fable about a magnificent and beloved Kenyan elephant named Mlima hunted for his coveted ivory tusks. As traffickers maneuver the illicit ivory market, the animal's invincible spirit follows their path of desire, greed, crime, and corruption. The play will run October 1 - 19.

Connecticut Humanities, a non-profit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, provides opportunities to explore the history, literature, and the vibrant culture that make the State of Connecticut, its cities, and its towns attractive places to live and work. Learn more by visiting cthumanities.org.

For more Westport Country Playhouse information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), follow on Twitter (@WCPlayhouse), and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).

Photo: Michael Barker, Westport Country Playhouse managing director. Photo by Ed Smith





